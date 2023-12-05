SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our wonderful early December weather will continue today. Expect cold temperatures in the 30s this morning, but it will be sunny and slightly warmer this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

High pressure continues to be the main player in our weather pattern, keeping our pattern sunny and pleasant with no humidity. The high will move east this afternoon and a dry cold front will pass thorugh late in the day. We will see a brief freeze overnight near and north of I-30.

This dry front will reinforce the cool air, and drop our temperatures a few degrees tomorrow, as Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Thursday will be pleasant with highs returning to the upper 60s, and our pattern will begin to change Friday.

A warm front will move across the region early Friday bringing back a muggy and warm pattern for December. Highs will wind up in the low to mid-70s Friday afternoon, with only a very slight chance of rain Friday evening into Friday night.

A strong cold front will arrive Saturday, and the ingredients will be in place for strong to severe thunderstorms (wind shear, warm temperatures, Gulf moisture). The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area outlined for potential severe weather, as all hazards will be possible (wind, hail, tornadoes).

As of now, confidence is low in how Saturday will play out as there is a high degree of uncertainty as the computer models are not showing strong agreement on the timing of the system. An early-day arrival of the cold front and resulting storms would limit the potential for severe weather. A late-day arrival gives more time for the severe weather ingredients to build. The timing should come into better focus in the upcoming days. For now, keep an eye on the forecast and temper expectations for any outdoor activities on Saturday.