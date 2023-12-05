SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cooler air will return to the ArkLaTex on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. A warming trend will follow and humidity will increase during the rest of the week with strong to severe storms possible on Saturday. Cooler air will return next week.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

A cooler Wednesday: Temperatures on Tuesday have soared into the 60s with a few locations reaching the low 70s. Cooler air will return on Wednesday despite lots of sunshine. Wednesday will begin with lows in the 30s. We will see daytime highs that will be five to ten degrees cooler than Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to make it into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Warmer air will gradually return to end the week with highs returning to the upper 60s and low 70s by Friday. Lows will also begin to warm up reaching the 50s and 60s by Friday.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

A few more days of sunshine: Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky Tuesday night and plenty of sunshine during the day on Wednesday. We will stay mostly clear on Wednesday night with another day of sunshine likely on Thursday. Moisture will begin to return by the end of the week. This will bring more clouds starting Thursday night. Friday is looking mostly cloudy. Futurecast shows that we will likely stay dry, but other models show that a little rain will be possible. Things go downhill on Friday night and Saturday as a strong cold front approaches and moves into the area.

Current Futurecast Loop

Severe weather Saturday? It still appears that strong to severe storms will be likely on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center still has most of the ArkLaTex in a slight risk area. This means that any severe weather reports will be rather scattered. It still appears that all severe weather threats will be possible including a tornado or two. The one thing that we will have going for us on Saturday is timing. Most of our rain will occur during the morning when the atmosphere tends to be more stable. Keep in mind it’s only Tuesday and we are still several days out so changes in the timing and severity of Saturday’s storms could occur.

How much rain? The blend of long-range models shows lighter rainfall totals than it did yesterday. As of this writing, it shows that rainfall amounts will probably be closer to ½” than 1”. The heaviest rain will likely occur over the eastern half of the area where the storms arrive later and thus could be stronger dropping more rain. Once this system clears, most of the following week is looking dry and cooler. Highs next week will be in the 50s and low 60s. Lows will be in the 30s and low 40s. It is possible that we could see a little rain next Thursday night.