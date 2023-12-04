SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a sunny and cool Monday. Dry weather is expected for much of this week, but the weekend will bring a strong cold front that will need to be monitored for potential severe weather.

It’s clear and cold this morning with sunrise temperatures in the low to mid-40s. A dry cold front moved through overnight and you will feel the cool north breeze kicking in this morning. High pressure will bring a sunny and cool day with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s this afternoon, near-average for the date.

Current Futurecast Loop

The rest of the week will be pleasant, with chilly mornings but sunny and variable afternoons. Highs could push 70 degrees tomorrow, but drop back into the low 60s on Wednesday with another dry cold front passing through midweek.

A warm front will move through Friday pushing highs into the mid-70s, cranking up our humidity, and setting the stage for strong to severe thunderstorms as a strong cold front arrives Saturday. This far out, expect changes to the outlook in the upcoming days, but the main window for severe weather appears to be Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. Storms will be capable of all hazards, but the threats and timing may change as the forecast models come into better agreement in the upcoming days.