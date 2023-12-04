SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Expect a rather quiet weather pattern for the next several days with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures. A strong cold front will bring the threat of thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday. Severe weather will be possible!

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

A mild start to the week: The week began with mild temperatures around the ArkLaTex. Most of the area has climbed into the 60s this afternoon. We will see warmer temperatures on Tuesday. Lows Tuesday morning will begin in the 30s and lower 40s. Daytime highs on Tuesday afternoon will be a little warmer in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday will be a little cooler with highs in the 50s and lower 60s. We will then close the week with a warming trend as highs should return to the 70s by Friday and possibly Saturday.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Sunshine to stick around: Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky Monday night and plenty of sunshine during the day on Tuesday. We will stay mostly clear on Tuesday night with another day of sunshine likely on Wednesday. Moisture will begin to return by the end of the week. This will set the stage for our next threat of rain early this weekend.

Current Futurecast Loop

Early weekend severe weather? The week will end with highs in the 70s on Friday. You should also notice a bit of an increase in the humidity. A strong cold front will move through the area during the day on Saturday. As this front approaches, scattered thunderstorms will develop Friday night ahead of the front. It appears that we could have enough moisture in place for some of these storms to become severe, especially during the day on Saturday. Models currently indicate that all severe weather threats will be possible, including a few tornadoes. This rain will end Saturday night and sunshine will likely return on Sunday as cooler and drier air returns to the region.

How much rain? The blend of long-range models shows that most of the ArkLaTex will see rainfall totals of around one inch. A few locations over the northern part of the area could see totals in the range of 1.5 to 2”. Keep in mind that this disturbance is still several days away so the outlook on the timing, severity of the storms, and amount of range will likely change some. Stay tuned.