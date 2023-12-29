SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday, ArkLaTex! It is going to be another breezy and chilly day. Pleasant and warmer weather is expected over the weekend with a slight chance of rain returning as we ring in the new year Sunday night. Rain will likely be on and off throughout next week.

Friday morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s under mostly clear skies. High pressure to our west will create breezy conditions throughout the day with a sustained west wind of 15 miles per hour, gusting frequently to 20 to 25 miles per hour. Highs are forecast to be a degree or two higher than yesterday in the upper 40s and low 50s, but the wind chill will make it feel like it’s in the mid-40s throughout the day.

After a very cold night in the 20s and low 30s tonight, we will scout out the cold Canadian air over the weekend. Highs will jump to nearly 60 degrees with mostly sunny skies on Saturday, a perfect day for any outdoor plans. New Year’s Eve is looking great as well, as we’ll see a few more clouds on Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Our next chance of rain may arrive as we are celebrating the New Year Sunday night into Monday morning. Showers are expected to develop near our east Texas counties late Sunday, with raindrops possibly reaching the ground before midnight. Light rain may continue into Monday morning but we will dry out for much of New Year’s Day which will be colder with highs dropping back into the low 50s.

A wetter weather pattern is expected next week. Much-needed rainfall looks like it may be the story of January with more rain coming in Tuesday night into Wednesday, with another cold front bringing the potential for widespread rain late next week (Friday/Saturday).