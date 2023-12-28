SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s a winter jacket Thursday as highs will be in the 40s across the ArkLaTex this afternoon. Expect warmer temperatures for New Year’s weekend and a slight chance of rain showers returning to ring in the New Year Sunday night into Monday morning.

We are going to feel like we’re living in a freezer this morning and a refrigerator this afternoon. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 20s under mostly clear skies. A breezy north wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour will send a flow of Arctic air into the region, and highs will likely be in the mid to upper 40s, about 10 to 15 degrees below normal. The noticeable breeze will make it feel about 5 degrees cooler throughout the day. Skies will be mostly sunny, with partly cloudy conditions at times throughout Arkansas. Lows tonight will fall into the 20s and low 30s.

Current Futurecast Loop

Friday will be a chilly day as well with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. You will be ready for some warmer weather over the weekend, and it is on the way.

Saturday will be pleasant with highs returning to the upper 50s and low 60s, and Sunday will feel even better for New Year’s Eve with highs in the mid-60s. Clouds are expected to increase on Sunday, and there will be a slight chance of rain Sunday night as we ring in the New Year.

Dry weather is expected for much of New Year’s Day with highs dipping into the 50s next week. A higher chance of rain is expected late Tuesday into Wednesday.