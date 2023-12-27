SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A dry cold front will sweep through the ArkLaTex midday bringing a breezy and chilly Wednesday for most areas. A comfortable warming trend is on the way for New Year’s weekend, with a slight chance of rain as we welcome the New Year Sunday night into Monday morning.

Temperatures on this Thursday morning will be in the 30s and low 40s at sunrise. Skies will remain sunny today, with a dry cold front arriving late this morning into the afternoon. As the front moves in, you will feel the wind increase to 10 to 20 miles per hour. The north wind will push colder air into the I-30 corridor today where highs will be in the 40s and low 50s. Deep east Texas and Louisiana will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Current Futurecast Loop

A cold Arctic airmass will be in place tonight with the breezy conditions settling down after sunset and lows dropping into the 20s and low 30s. All areas will be below-freezing for a few hours tonight.

The cold Arctic air will be trapped overhead tomorrow, with highs in the 40s under sunny skies expected Thursday, with the chill lingering into Friday.

New Year’s weekend will be warmer, as a south breeze will cut off the flow of Arctic air and bring pleasant temperatures. Our warmest day may be New Year’s Eve Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

A small weather disturbance will pass through Sunday night, so there is a slight chance of light rain developing after sunset. If you’re outside at one of the area fireworks shows, or celebrating in your neighborhood we could have light rainfall accumulations, but this will not be an all-night rain that causes you to stay inside all night.

Expect rain to end Monday morning with New Year’s Day highs in the 50s.