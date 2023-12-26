SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The final week of 2023 will be a cool and quiet one. Dry weather is expected through Friday, with only a slight chance of rain returning closer to New Year’s Day.

If Santa brought you a new sweater for Christmas you won’t have to waste any time showing off your new threads as it will be a frosty morning in the 20s and low 30s. If there’s fog in your neighborhood be careful of slippery surfaces as any fog at sunrise will be freezing fog that may lay down a light glaze of ice on elevated surfaces.. Expect mostly sunny skies today, and pleasant conditions this afternoon as we’ll have a very light south breeze and highs in the 50s, near-average for the date.

Temperatures will be near freezing almost every night this week as lows will be in the 20s and 30s again overnight.

A dry cold front will stir up a few clouds on Wednesday and Thursday, and high temperatures will fall a few degrees tomorrow, with a bigger drop into the 40s on Thursday. Expect the cool weather to linger into Friday before a warming trend arrives for New Year’s weekend.

Current Futurecast Loop

No concerns for New Year’s weekend as of right now as temperatures will be in the upper 50s Saturday, and the warmest day of the week may be New Year’s Eve Sunday with highs in the 60s. A small weather disturbance may bring a slight chance of rain by New Year’s Day.