SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Not much has changed in the outlook for Christmas weekend. Heavy rain still looks likely for all of the ArkLaTex on Sunday. It’s now looking rather chilly on Christmas day with lots of clouds. The chilly and dry weather continues through New Year’s Day.

Saturday forecast: Friday was another mostly cloudy day with a few areas of light rain mainly over the northern half of the area. Rain chances will stay rather slim and temperatures will stay rather warm for this time of year on Saturday. The weekend will begin with lows Saturday morning in the low to middle 50s. Daytime highs will mainly be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A strong cold front will move into and through the area Sunday and Sunday night bringing lots of rain and cooler temperatures.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Futurecast shows that we will see the clouds hang around the area Friday night and Saturday with a slight chance for a few scattered showers. As the cold front mentioned above moves closer to our area Saturday night, rain will begin to increase in coverage late Saturday night. Rain will spread over all of the area on Sunday and will be heavy at times with a few rumbles of thunder. It will be heaviest over the western half of the area during the middle of the day and over the east during the afternoon and early evening. The rain ends from west to east on Sunday evening and Sunday night. Temperatures Sunday will begin in the mid to upper 50s. We will see daytime highs only climb into the low to middle 60s before the rain settles in. The rest of the 10 day period is looking rather chilly.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rainfall potential: The hi-res version of Futurecast now goes out far enough to see all of Sunday’s rain, it shows that amounts will be over 1” for most of the area and possibly in the 2-3” range over the southern half of the area. The blend of models still shows the heaviest 2+” rainfall totals over the northern part of the area. This means that all of the area should expect to see at least 1” Sunday, but don’t be surprised if you don’t see at least 2”. Those amounts could happen anywhere. I still don’t see any issues with severe weather.

A chilly end to 2023: Long-range models are in good agreement that the rest of 2023 will be dry and chilly with lots of sunshine. Clouds will likely stick around on Christmas Day with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s. Sunshine will return on Tuesday and stick around through New Year’s Day. Highs next week will mainly be in the 50s. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s.