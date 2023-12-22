SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning, and happy Friday! We have a few scattered rain showers passing through this morning but the rain will be low impact through Saturday. While we’re stuffing our faces with Christmas cookies this weekend, the rain gauges will be putting on some pounds with heavy rain arriving Christmas Eve.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rain showers are ongoing this morning mainly along and north of I-20. The rain may be around through the late morning but most areas will have dry weather this afternoon under mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Temperatures will be in the 50s at sunrise, warming into the 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

Similar weather is expected on Saturday. Any rainfall will be light so outdoor and travel plans shouldn’t be impacted much. Expect high temperatures in the 60s on Saturday afternoon.

A Pacific storm system will drive a cold front into the ArkLaTex Sunday morning. Rain will be steady for much of the day, with the heaviest rain moving through during the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms will be possible, but severe weather is not expected. If you’re traveling out of town Sunday, the rain may make driving difficult, so it’s best to get on the road as early as possible to avoid the heavier afternoon downpours. It will be a great day to stay inside wrapping presents and watching Christmas movies. Rainfall will average 1 to 2 inches, with some 2 to 3-inch totals in Arkansas.

Rain will likely end by Christmas morning, but the cooler air will be dropping in with highs dipping into the 50s on what will also be a breezy day. Christmas wind gusts will be out of the west at 20 to 30 miles per hour.

Dry weather is expected for much of next week with highs on the chilly side, but typical for December in the mid to upper 50s.