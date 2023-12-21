SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It now appears that rain will be rather limited in the ArkLaTex through most of Saturday. Heavy rain still looks likely on Sunday and Sunday night. An extended period of cool and dry weather begins on Christmas and continues through New Year’s Eve.

Friday forecast: Clouds returned to the ArkLaTex on Thursday bringing a little cooler temperatures. We will continue to see lots of clouds on Friday with only a slight chance of a shower. Temperatures on Friday will be warmer. Look for lows Friday morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will see daytime highs warm into the 60s and low 70s! Expect much of the same Saturday.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Futurecast shows that we will see the clouds hang around the area for the next few days. Expect a mostly cloudy sky Thursday night with a chance for a scattered shower mainly over the northern half of the area. The clouds and chance of rain will continue for mainly the northern half of the area on Friday. We should see a little sunshine mix in with the clouds Friday afternoon over the southern half of the area. Friday night will remain mostly cloudy with a small chance of a shower over the northern half of the area. Much of Saturday will be dry with a continued slight chance of rain. Futurecast shows some rain moving north into the southern half of the area Saturday afternoon and evening. The bulk of the rain that is on the way will likely hold off until Sunday.

Current Futurecast Loop

A VERY wet Christmas Eve & Dry Christmas: All models show that we will see heavy rain move across the ArkLaTex either Sunday afternoon or evening. I would expect to hear some thunder, but severe weather is still looking unlikely at this time. The rain will gradually move out of the area Sunday night. Christmas Day will begin with lots of clouds and likely end with some sunshine as cooler and drier air moves back into the area. Highs on Christmas Eve will be in the low to middle 60s. We will cool into the upper 50s to lower 60s on Christmas Day.

How much rain? The long-range version of Futurecast now goes out long enough to see all of the rain that is on the way in the coming days. It shows that the heaviest rain will likely fall over the NW quarter of the area where amounts of 2 to 2.5” are likely. Amounts further SE will be in near 1.5”. Again, most of this rain will fall on Sunday. An extended period of dry weather will settle in starting on Christmas Day. It’s looking likely that we will stay dry through New Year’s Eve next Sunday. Temperatures next week will be close to normal for this time of year with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows will mainly be in the 30s.