SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Today is the first day of Winter and the day light rain will return to some areas of the ArkLaTex. Light rain and mild temperatures are in the forecast through Saturday, before heavier rain arrives Sunday for Christmas Eve.

Current Futurecast Loop

Light rain is expected in east Texas and Oklahoma this morning, with much of Louisiana and Arkansas staying dry with overcast to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are running comfortably as we’ll be in the 40s and low 50s at sunrise with highs in the low to mid-60s this afternoon. Rain will continue to impact east Texas and Oklahoma with light accumulations. Most areas of Arkansas and Louisiana will stay dry with a slightly higher chance of tapping into light rain overnight.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly cloudy with spotty and low-impact rain showers passing through the region. This rain will have little impact on any travel or outdoor plans you have in the upcoming days. Expect morning temperatures near 50 degrees each day, with highs continuing to run comfortably in the 60s.

The higher-impact weather will arrive on Sunday. Expect our Christmas Eve rainfall to become widespread in the morning with a few embedded thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is low, but we still can’t rule out a storm or two bringing a strong wind gust. The steady rain will create some messy roadway travel, so if you’re leaving town Sunday, the earlier you can be on the roads… the better. Rainfall accumulations will average 1 to 2 inches on Sunday, with some 3-inch accumulations north of I-30. in Arkansas/Oklahoma The flood threat is very low as our dry ground should be able to soak up most of the rain.

Santa may have to sled into some rain Sunday night, but we will have improving weather Christmas Day with morning temperatures in the 50s, and afternoon highs in the low to mid-60s.