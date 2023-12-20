SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Expect more clouds and eventually lots of rain in the ArkLaTex over the next several days. The rain will be heaviest Saturday night and especially Sunday. Christmas Day is now looking mainly dry & mild. We’ll turn cooler next week.

Thursday forecast: We managed to see more sunshine over the ArkLaTex on Wednesday. This has helped temperatures warm into the low to middle 60s. Temperatures Wednesday will not be as cold as we have seen over the past couple of nights as lows Thursday morning will settle into the low to middle 40s. Daytime highs on Thursday will likely return to the low to middle 60s despite the return of a mostly cloudy sky. Most of the area will stay dry during the day on Thursday. That will change Thursday night, Friday, and especially this weekend.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Futurecast shows that we will see the clouds rapidly return to the area Wednesday night. Thursday will feature lots of clouds and maybe a little rain late in the day over the northern part of the area. The chance of scattered showers will likely linger Thursday night into Friday. It’s possible that many locations could stay dry. The bulk of the rain in the next ten days will likely fall this weekend.

Current Futurecast Loop

Heavy rain during Christmas weekend: Rain chances will likely increase Saturday, Saturday night, and especially Sunday. Sunday will be the wettest day as we will likely hear a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather still looks doubtful. As of right now, it appears that the heaviest rain on Sunday will fall Sunday afternoon and evening. The rain will likely end Sunday night. The outlook for Christmas Day is now looking drier. We will likely see some sunshine return Christmas afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s!

How much rain? The blend of model’s outlook on rainfall potential started a downward trend in its projections yesterday. That slow trend has so far continued today. It still appears that the heaviest rain will fall on the northern part of the area where amounts will be close to 2.5”. Rainfall totals over the southeast half of the area will likely be near 1.5”. Cooler air will then begin to invade the area on Tuesday. Highs will retreat to the 50s by next Wednesday and lows will likely return to the 30s. Both are still pretty close to normal for this time of year.