SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a brief cool down into the 50s we’ll be comfortably returning to the 60s today where we’ll stay through Christmas. If you have been following the forecast this week there are changes to the expected rainfall, more on that in a moment.

Grab a jacket as you head out this morning as temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s at sunrise. It will stay mostly cloudy through the morning keeping it cool through the lunch hour, but the clouds will thin this afternoon with mild temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Wind will be light and out of the southeast.

Expect no change to our temperatures tomorrow, but Thursday will turn into a mostly cloudy to overcast day as the rain begins to approach from the west. Our first rain showers will arrive Thursday night into Friday morning.

Current Futurecast Loop

There are improvements to the overall weather scenario on Friday. What was looking to be a round of heavy rain Friday now looks like it will be light to moderate rainfall. If you have travel plans on Friday there aren’t many concerns aside from a few wet interstates.

Saturday should turn into a decent travel day as well, as we may have some light rain around through the morning and early afternoon. Travel west into Texas towards Dallas/Austin/San Antonio will be best in the morning as our first round of heavy rain will move into our east Texas counties Saturday evening.

This initial push of heavy rain will move into the I-30 corridor of Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas on Saturday night. (Expected rainfall Thursday night through Christmas below).

Christmas Eve (Sunday) continues to look like our most impactful weather day, and the day that could have the most impact on your travel plans. The rain that is ongoing in the morning will likely keep the severe weather ingredients from building, so at this point, the threat of severe weather is looking low, but this could change so keep up with the forecast in the upcoming days.

All areas of the ArkLaTex will receive a round of heavier rain and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. If you’re traveling by road, the best bet is to get on the road as early as possible as the afternoon round of rain could bring accumulations over 1 inch.

Rain looks to wrap up Sunday night in time for Santa to make his way in. While some light rain or drizzle is possible on Christmas morning, we should have improving weather throughout the day with highs in the mid-60s.

Colder air will arrive Christmas night into next Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50s for much of next week.