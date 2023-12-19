SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – High clouds returned to the ArkLaTex on Tuesday and will stick around. The clouds will thicken up Wednesday night and Thursday with an extended period of off-and-on rain from Thursday night into Christmas Day. Several inches of rain will be possible!

Wednesday forecast: The high clouds that have returned to the ArkLaTex on Tuesday have helped to keep temperatures at below-normal levels. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon have struggled to make it far into the 50s. Look for the mild air to quickly return on Wednesday. The day will begin with near-normal temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. We will see daytime highs Wednesday afternoon return to the low to middle 60s over most of the area. Expect similar daytime temperatures on Thursday and Friday despite the thickening of the clouds and the return of some rain.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Futurecast shows that we will continue to see quite a few high clouds over our area Tuesday night. Expect a mix of mainly high clouds and some sunshine during the day on Wednesday. Lower clouds will begin to invade the area late Wednesday night. Thursday will be mostly cloudy during the day. It is possible that we could see a few showers move into the northwest half of the area on Thursday evening. This threat of rain will likely increase some Thursday night and Friday. This is just a sign of what’s to come during Christmas weekend.

Current Futurecast Loop

Heavy rain during Christmas weekend: The threat of rain will continue through Christmas Day. It still looks like the heaviest rain will fall during the day on Sunday. I’d expect to hear a few rumbles of thunder but severe weather is still looking doubtful. The rain will likely decrease Sunday night and finally end on Christmas Day. A lingering shower cannot be ruled out Monday night into Tuesday morning, however, models are trending toward our next extended period of dry weather beginning on Tuesday. We will probably stay dry through at least next Friday.

How much rain? The blend of model’s outlook on rainfall potential hasn’t changed much from yesterday. It still appears that all of the area will receive at least 2” of rain. Amounts could meet or beat 3” over the northern half of the area. This covers the period from now through next Friday. Normally in a ten-day period during this time of year, our area receives a little over 1 and a half inches. Stay tuned as we will likely see some adjustments as the weekend gets closer.