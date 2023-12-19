SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cooler weather is expected today, clouds will increase thorugh the middle of the week, and heavy rain remains a possibility beginning Friday and continuing through the holiday weekend.

Sunrise temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s, below freezing, but not much frost due to the desert dry air overhead. Expect some sunshine this morning before skies turn partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. You will probably want a light jacket or long sleeves for outdoor plans this afternoon.

Current Futurecast Loop

Low temperatures will be in the 30s tonight, but most areas will stay a few degrees above freezing in the mid to upper 30s.

Mild weather returns Wednesday and Thursday with morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s and mostly cloudy afternoons with highs in the low to mid-60s. The weather story for our region continues to be the potential for rain, heavy at times, arriving Friday and continuing through the holiday weekend. Being a busy holiday travel weekend, I’ll do my best to explain how it stands as of now.

Friday: Rain will likely begin Thursday night into Friday. Expect light to moderate rain throughout the day Friday, lingering into Friday night. Thunderstorm activity will be at a minimum. Wet roads will make for hazardous road travel, but airport travel should be okay.

Saturday: The system will stall near the ArkLaTex Saturday, we may have a few scattered rain showers, but some dry air will keep heavy rain away. This may be the best day for travel by road and air.

Sunday: A final push of rain and storms is expected to begin at some point Sunday, with some heavy rain potential Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. While nothing jumps off the page as far as severe weather, there may be a window for strong to severe storms in the afternoon or evening. Sunday may bring the most travel-related weather impacts.

Christmas Day: Light rain may linger into Christmas morning Monday, but if the current outlook holds we should be dry for much of Christmas Day with comfortable highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Rainfall accumulations Thursday night through Christmas Day will average 1 to 2 inches, with many areas receiving over 2 inches of rain. Most of this will fall on Friday and Sunday.