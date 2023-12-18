SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The dry weather pattern will continue for the next few days with plenty of sunshine. Rain returns Thursday night and will continue off and on through Christmas day. The rain will be heavy at times with several inches possible.

Tuesday forecast: Monday was another mostly sunny day with mild temperatures. We will see a quick shot of cooler air on Tuesday. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Daytime highs Tuesday afternoon will be five to ten degrees cooler than what we experienced Monday afternoon as we will only climb into the low to middle 50s over the northern half of the area and the mid to upper 50s over the south. Normally this time of year, lows are in the mid to upper 30s, and highs are in the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky over the ArkLaTex Monday night. This will combine with a light wind to allow temperatures to dip to near freezing. Expect some high clouds to mix in with the sunshine on Tuesday. We will see a partly cloudy sky on both Tuesday night and Wednesday. Clouds will increase on Wednesday night and then we will experience a mostly cloudy sky on Thursday. An extended period of wet weather will then begin on Thursday night.

Current Futurecast Loop

Heavy rain during Christmas weekend: The rain that returns to the area Thursday night will likely continue on and off through Christmas Day. As of right now, it appears that the rain will be heaviest and most widespread on Friday and again on Christmas Eve. The rain on Christmas Day could be limited to the morning. Temperatures on Christmas Day will likely settle into the 60s! The threat of rain will finally end next Tuesday morning and we should begin a few days of sunshine next Wednesday. While we could hear a few rumbles of thunder during this period, severe weather is looking unlikely at this time.

How much rain? The blend of models shows that during the next ten days all of the area will receive above-normal rainfall with all of the area receiving at least two inches of rain and some areas getting close to three inches.