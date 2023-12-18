SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Expect a cool and dry pattern through midweek but a pattern change will arrive soon. Rain and thunderstorms will be on and off beginning Friday and continuing through Christmas Day.

Dense fog followed by sunshine today: Today’s weather will mirror the condition we experienced Sunday. Expect areas of patchy to dense fog and temperatures in the 30s before 8 a.m. Sunny skies will follow this afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

A dry cold front will arrive late in the day reinforcing the dry weather and dropping our temperatures a few degrees tonight and tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and low 30s, and most areas will experience a freeze after midnight. High temperatures on Tuesday will drop off a few degrees, settling into the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds increase midweek: Our skies will become partly to mostly cloudy late Tuesday, with the clouds thickening Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-60s Wednesday and Thursday.

An unsettled and wet weather pattern Christmas weekend: A Pacific storm system will bring our next chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms by Friday. This area of low pressure will keep scattered storms going through the weekend, with perhaps a brief lull in the rain Saturday, before scattered storms pick up Sunday. This unsettled pattern with passing showers and storms looks to continue into Christmas Day (Monday) if not longer. Forecast models are advertising widespread rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

The severe weather threat appears low, but it’s not zero. If you have travel plans and outdoor holiday plans keep checking for updates throughout the week.