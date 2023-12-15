SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rain will move across the ArkLaTex Friday night and will likely end early Saturday morning setting up a dry but chilly Independence Bowl. Sunshine returns for several days starting Sunday. Several days of potential rain begin next Friday.

Saturday forecast: Rain moved into part of the ArkLaTex during the day Friday and will continue to spread east across the entire area Friday night. Thanks to more clouds temperatures Friday night will not be as chilly as we will see lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clouds will linger through most of Saturday. Consequently, we likely won’t see much of a warm up. Highs Saturday afternoon will climb into the 50s and lower 60s.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Futurecast shows that we will see the rain spread east across the area Friday night. Most of Saturday will be dry and feature lots of clouds. Those clouds should begin to decrease from west to east Saturday afternoon.

Current Futurecast Loop

Weather for Saturday evening’s Independence Bowl between Texas Tech and Cal should see pretty normal temperatures for a Saturday evening in December. The game will likely begin with temperatures in the lower 50s. They will likely fall into the middle 40s during the game. What is left of any clouds will move out during the evening. Futurecast shows a clear sky for most of Saturday night and a sunny sky on Sunday.

Rain potential: Futurecast shows that we will likely see some decent rainfall amounts Friday night into Saturday morning with most of the area receiving around 1” of rain. It is possible that a few isolated locations could see up to 2”

Quiet weather next week: A quiet weather pattern will return starting Sunday when plenty of sunshine returns. This sunshine will likely stick around through the middle of next week. Clouds will begin to return on Thursday. Our next chance of rain will likely return by Friday and could stick around off and on through at least Christmas Day. Temperatures next week will stay rather mild with highs mainly in the 60s. Overnight lows will begin the week in the 30s and 40s. They should warm into the 50s by the end of the week. The blend of models shows that if you add Friday night’s rain with that expected late next week and Christmas weekend we could see rainfall totals for the upcoming 10-day period in the range of 1.5 to over 2”.

Christmas Forecast: Right now it appears that we could see some rain on Christmas Day. Temperatures will begin in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Daytime highs on Christmas will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Stay Tuned