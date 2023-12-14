SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex on Thursday but likely won’t stick around long. A strong disturbance will bring rain to all of the ArkLaTex Friday night into Saturday morning. Dry and mild weather returns Sunday and continues until Christmas weekend.

Friday forecast: Early morning clouds on Thursday gave away to lots of sunshine. We will likely stay clear to partly cloudy Thursday night. Things begin to go downhill on Friday. Temperatures Friday morning will begin above normal in the low to middle 40s. Temperatures will stay rather pleasant Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Futurecast shows that we will see a party cloudy sky Thursday night. Friday will begin with some sunshine during the morning. Clouds will increase from west to east during the day and a large area of rain will begin to enter the western edge of the area close to sunset. This rain will move through most of the ArkLaTex Friday night. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out but severe weather can. What is left of the rain will likely end from west to east on Saturday morning. Futurecast remains rather pessimistic on the clouds as it keeps us cloudy through Saturday evening. Most models show the clouds will likely decrease from west to east during the evening.

Current Futurecast Loop

Independence Bowl Forecast: It should be a dry evening for football at Independence Stadium for the Independence Bowl matchup between Texas Tech and Cal. It will be rather chilly as temperatures will likely be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Rain potential: Futurecast shows that we will likely see some decent rainfall amounts Friday night into Saturday morning with most of the area receiving 1 to 1.5 inches. It is possible that a few isolated locations could see up to 2”

Quiet weather next week: A quiet weather pattern will return starting Sunday when plenty of sunshine returns. This sunshine will likely stick around through the middle of next week. Clouds will begin to return on Thursday and Friday. Our next chance of rain will likely return by the beginning of next weekend on Friday night and Saturday. This threat of rain will likely stick around into Christmas Day. Highs next week will mainly be in the low to middle 60s. Overnight lows will begin in the 30s and eventually warm back into the 40s as the clouds return late in the week. Christmas Day still looks mild with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Stay tuned!