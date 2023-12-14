SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thursday is shaping up to be a pleasant and dry day. Our dry stretch of weather will be coming to an end soon as steady rain is likely to arrive Friday evening through Saturday morning.

Today’s sunrise temperatures will be in the 40s under mostly cloudy skies. After a cloudy day yesterday, the thinking today is the clouds will thin out late this morning and this afternoon, and a little more sun should warm our temperatures into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Overall it will remain partly to mostly cloudy, with a noticeable breeze out of the east at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Current Futurecast Loop

The weather will be dry through the first half of the day Friday, but by the late afternoon, steady rain will move into Texas and Oklahoma, spreading into Arkansas and Louisiana near sunset. A steady rain with a few embedded thunderstorms is expected Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures will be in the 50s as the rain sets in with the cooler air preventing severe weather.

Rain will likely taper off Saturday afternoon or evening, but I wouldn’t be surprised if a light rain or drizzle continued into Saturday evening. If you’re attending the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport on Saturday night a lingering mist or drizzle will be possible at kickoff around 8 p.m., with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s during the game. Rainfall accumulations will average about half an inch to 1 inch, with isolated amounts approaching 2 inches.

A few pockets of light rain or mist may continue into early Sunday morning, but we should dry out quickly with the sun returning to push highs into the low 60s. Expect much of next week to be dry with highs in the 60s throughout the week.