SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a mostly cloudy and mild Wednesday across the ArkLaTex. The clouds will continue to increase ahead of rainfall arriving Friday evening through Saturday.

Your sunrise temperatures will be in the 30s, a few degrees above freezing in most of our neighborhoods. The clouds will keep it chilly through the morning, but a few rays of sun breaking through at times will help warm our highs to near-average in the low to mid-60s with a light east breeze.

The clouds will thicken overnight, and low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and 40s. Expect daytime highs to remain in the low to mid-60s Thursday and Friday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rain is expected to arrive with a slow moving cold front and low pressure system Friday evening. A steady rain may develop for a few hours Friday night or Saturday monring, with rain tapering off through the day Saturday. A few rain showers may linger into Saturday afternoon or evening, so I can’t guarantee your outdoor plans will be dry. It will be cooler with highs dipping into the 50s to begin the weekend. Rainfall accumulations are expected to average half an inch to 1 inch.

Sunday will be a wonderful day ot be outside with sun returning, and highs in the low 60s. Look for the dry and mild weather to continue through at least the first half of next week.