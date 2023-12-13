SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Clouds returned to the ArkLaTex on Wednesday. Most of the ArkLaTex has stayed dry today but that will change by Friday night as a strong disturbance moves through the area. Most of next week will be dry with more mild temperatures.

Thursday forecast: Thursday’s weather likely won’t be too much different from what we experienced on Wednesday. Expect plenty of clouds with a little more sunshine mixed in, especially during the afternoon.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Temperatures Thursday morning will likely begin in the low to middle 40s. Daytime highs could be a little warmer as we top out in the mid to upper 60s. Futurecast shows a partly to mostly cloudy sky over the ArkLaTex Thursday night. Friday will begin with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Clouds will return during the day as our next disturbance approaches from the west. We will likely begin to see some rain move into the western edge of the area by late Friday afternoon. Most models show a large area of rain moving across the area Friday night. Any leftover rain will likely end from west to east during the day on Saturday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rain potential: A blend of models continues to show that the heaviest rain from this disturbance will fall over the southern half of the area where amounts will be in the range of 1 to 1.5”. Amounts will probably be in the range of ½ to 1” over the northern half of the area. While we likely will hear a few rumbles of thunder in spots, severe weather is highly unlikely.

Quiet weather next week: A quiet weather pattern will return starting Sunday when plenty of sunshine returns. This sunshine will likely stick around through the middle of next week. Clouds will begin to return on Thursday and Friday. Our next chance of rain will likely return by the beginning of next weekend on Friday night and Saturday. Temperatures next week will stay rather mild with highs mainly in the 60s and lows mainly in the 30s and 40s. Christmas Day is still looking dry with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Stay Tuned!