SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our streak of sunny days is about to end. A disturbance to our northwest will move into the southern plains later this week. We will start to see more clouds in the coming days with rain returning as we begin the weekend. Next week looks mild and dry.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Minus some high clouds, Tuesday has been another pleasant day for the middle of December. Temperatures have warmed into the 60s over most of the area. We will start to see more clouds Tuesday night and especially Wednesday. Futurecast shows lots of clouds over much of the area on Wednesday with a little more sunshine over the southern part of the area. We will likely stay mostly cloudy Wednesday night. While Futurecast shows a mostly cloudy sky, other models indicate we could see a bit more sunshine in the mix during the day on Thursday. Temperatures Tuesday night will be cold once again, but not as cold as last night. Lows will mainly be in the mid to upper 30s. Daytime highs Wednesday probably won’t be as mild with highs in the 50s over the north and lower 60s over the south.

Current Futurecast Loop

A wet start to the weekend: We haven’t seen much change in the models on the disturbance that will arrive late Friday and Friday night. Rain will move into the western edge of the area late Friday afternoon. It will spread over the entire area Friday night and gradually come to an end on Saturday. We will likely close the weekend with the return of some sunshine on Sunday.

How much rain: The blend of models that goes out 10 days now shows potential rainfall totals very similar to what it was showing yesterday. Amounts will range from around 1/10” over the NE edge of the area to almost an inch over the southwest edge. While we might hear a rumble of thunder, severe weather is unlikely. After highs Saturday in the 50s, the mild air will return on Sunday and will stick around through next week. Highs will settle back into the low to middle 60s. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s. We could close next week with a little rain on Friday. As of right now, it appears the mild air will stick around through at least Christmas Day.