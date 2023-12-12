SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday will bring another day of cool but overall pleasant weather. Clouds will increase in the upcoming days leading to our next chance of rain Friday into Saturday.

For today, it will be a frosty morning with sunrise temperatures in the low to mid-30s. You’ll notice a few mid and high-altitude clouds passing through giving our skies a bright white appearance so don’t forget your sunglasses. Temperatures will be cool through the morning, but mild this afternoon with highs a few degrees above average in the low to mid-60s.

Current Futurecast Loop

Clouds will continue to increase tonight, this should blanket us somewhat, keeping most areas a few degrees above freezing in the mid/upper 30s going into Wednesday morning. A brief freeze is possible in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Clouds will thicken Wednesday and Thursday, with highs continuing in the cool to mild range in the low and mid-60s.

A slow-moving area of low pressure will be arriving Friday into Saturday. Expect rain showers and isolated thunderstorms by Friday evening into Friday night. The low will pass overhead Saturday, keeping clouds and scattered showers in the outlook through Saturday morning. Temperatures will dip into the 50s on Saturday, and the cooler temperatures will likely prevent any severe thunderstorms from developing.

Forecast rainfall accumulations are less than half an inch across the I-30 corridor, nearly a half-inch along I-20, and about 1 inch throughout the Toledo Bend region.