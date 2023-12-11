SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are rolling into the new week with very cold temperatures. It’s in the 20s this morning but the sunshine should give us pleasant afternoon weather today. Expect clouds to increase in the upcoming days, with our next chance of rain arriving close to the weekend.

You will need a jacket this morning as temperatures slipped into the mid to upper 20s overnight. Sunny skies and a wind turning to the southeast will bring pleasant temperatures this afternoon with highs near-average in the upper 50s and low 60s. Thankfully it will not be as windy as it was over the weekend, with a light southeast breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Low temperatures tonight will fall into the low to mid-30s. I would expect a brief freeze in Arkansas and Oklahoma, so if you covered up any plants last night, keep them covered up tonight.

High temperatures will remain in the low to mid-60s each day this week, with skies turning partly cloudy tomorrow, and then mostly cloudy Wednesday into Thursday.

A slow-moving Pacific Low will send in our next chance of rain late Friday into Friday night, and it looks like the rain will linger into Saturday. Slow-moving lows can sometimes result in heavy rainfall, but right now it looks like most areas receive an inch or less of rainfall, with heavier amounts of 2 to 3 inches near the Toledo Bend region of Texas and Louisiana. The severe weather threat is very low as temperatures will remain on the cool side at the onset of the rain. Expect dry weather to return on Sunday.