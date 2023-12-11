SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our sunny and mild weather pattern continued across the ArkLaTex on Monday. Our next disturbance now over the Pacific Northwest will arrive late this week and early this weekend. Rain chances are now looking higher with more rain.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex on Monday and will likely do the same. We will probably begin to see a few clouds during the day on Tuesday. Temperatures Tuesday morning will be cold once again but not as cold as they were Monday morning. Shreveport experienced its first freeze of the season at the Regional Airport with a low of 29 degrees. Lows Tuesday morning will once again be below normal in the low to middle 30s. Daytime highs Tuesday afternoon will climb into the low to middle 60s. Highs for the rest of the week will likely stay in the low to middle 30s with lows gradually warming into the low to middle 40. Futurecast shows plenty of sunshine on Tuesday and a mix of sunshine and clouds on Wednesday. The clouds will begin to increase on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rainy start to the weekend: Yesterday it appeared that the disturbance that is now over the Pacific Northwest would take a course far enough to our south that the rain in our area would be rather light. Today models are showing a more northerly course through our area that will bring a better chance of rain and more of it late Friday, Friday night, and now most of Saturday. Sunshine will return on Sunday and will linger through most of next week.

Rain potential somewhat higher: The blend of models that goes out 10 days now shows potential rainfall totals that are quite a bit higher than they were yesterday. Totals still look rather light over the NE edge of the area will less than 1/10” of an inch of rain is possible. Amounts could approach 1.5’ over the SW edge of the area. With highs both Friday and Saturday in the 50s and 60s, severe weather is looking doubtful at this time. Stay tuned!