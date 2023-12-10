SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Sunday and will likely stick around into the middle of the week. A little rain will be possible at the beginning of next weekend. Temperatures will stay pretty close to normal.

Monday forecast: Look for the sunshine that returned to all fo the area on Sunday to stick around a few more days. Monday will get off to a rather cold start with freezing temperatures over most of the area. Lows will be in the 20s and lower 30s. Temperatures Monday afternoon will warm into the mid to upper 50s over the northern part of the ArkLaTex to the lower 60s over the south.

Long-range outlook: The rest of next week will feature warmer temperatures at night and near-normal temperatures during the days. Highs will mainly be in the low to middle 60s. Lows will eventually warm back into the 40s. Our only chance of rain in the next 10 days will arrive on Friday, reaching its peak Friday night, and ending early next Saturday. Next week will begin with plenty of sunshine and normal temperatures with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Not much rain: With only one chance of rain coming in the next 10 days, rainfall totals will likely be rather light. Amounts will range from below 1/10” over the northern quarter of the area to ¼ to ½” over the south. Normal for a 10-day period this time of year is around 1.5”.