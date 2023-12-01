SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are at the end of the week and the beginning of a new month! It appears this first week of December will be kind to us with seasonally ‘pleasant’ temperatures.

Your Friday morning will begin with dense fog and areas of mist and drizzle. Temperatures will be mild, in the 50s and low 60s at sunrise. The fog should lift by mid-morning allowing a few rays of sun to break through. A cold front will stall near I-20 today with highs in the 50s in the northern ArkLaTex, most areas in the 60s, with Toledo Bend locations winding up in the low 70s.

Current Futurecast Loop

A disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere will trigger another round of rain and isolated storms along the front this afternoon. The highest likelihood of rain will be along and south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana. Accumulations will be less than a tenth of an inch of rain thorugh tomorrow.

A spotty rain shower can’t be ruled out on Saturday, but overall the weekend is looking great, especially if you’re angling to get the holiday decorations put out in your yard. Weekend highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, with scattered clouds lingering into Sunday.

Next week will be typical early December with cool days in the 60s, and dry weather Monday through Thursday.