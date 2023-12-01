SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The rather pleasant temperatures that returned to the ArkLaTex on Friday will stick around through this weekend and all of next week. Minus a little rain Friday night and possibly Saturday, most of the next week will be dry with sunshine.

A little rain for part of the area: Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex on Friday bringing much warmer temperatures. A cold front will move through the area and could trigger some showers or thundershowers Friday night. Futurecast shows that the rain will mainly impact deep East Texas and Northwest Louisiana south and southeast of Shreveport. This rain will move out overnight. Expect lots of clouds with a few peeks of sunshine on Saturday. A few very spotty showers will be possible during the day. The clouds will move out for good Saturday night and the weekend will end with lots of sunshine on Sunday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Pleasant temperatures hang around: The weekend will begin with cooler temperatures Saturday morning will be cooler. Most locations will see lows in the 40s with some 30s over the northern edge of the area and some 50s over the southeast. Most areas will see above-normal temperatures on Saturday with highs in the 60s. A few low 70s cannot be ruled out over the southeast half of the area. Expect similar temperatures with the sunshine that is expected on Sunday

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Heavy rain on distant horizon? The ArkLaTex will likely stay dry from this Sunday into next Sunday. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will return to the area late next weekend and will probably reach their peak next Monday as a strong cold front approaches the area. The blend of long-range models shows that rainfall totals will be in the range of 1.5 to 2.5” with most of that rain falling late in the 10-day period. It is likely that we will see some changes in this outlook as we go through next week. Stay tuned and have a great weekend!