If you enjoy rainy nights, you are in luck. An upper-level trough of low pressure and attendant cold front will move through the Arklatex overnight into Sunday morning. There will be abundant moisture with a SW flow ahead of our weather maker. Rain will be likely overnight before tapering off late Sunday morning. Cooler air will be found behind the cold front with Sunday afternoon high temperatures in the 50s area-wide. Dry weather will be found through midweek with morning lows either side of 32° Monday morning with mid-30s by Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-50s Monday to either side of 60° Wednesday.

Big changes will be found starting late Wednesday night with a prolonged period of rain and showers lasting through next weekend. There may be chances of heavy rain, especially as we enter Thursday night into Friday. Showers will be likely through the weekend time frame. Temperatures through this period will be unusually warm. It appears, once again, that Mother Nature is very confused… LOL