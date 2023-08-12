An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 PM Sunday. We are in a “Heat Rut” with very little relief in sight. So here is your simple but dangerous “Wash, Rinse, Repeat” outlook.

Excessive Heat Warning

The chance of any beneficial rain is almost none. Highs today will likely be in the upper 90s far north to triple digits elsewhere. Lows Sunday morning will be either side of 80° for most of the area with upper 70s Northwest. There will be no relief as our everlasting upper high makes the ArkLaTex its home for at least the weekend. The Heat Index (Feels Like Temperatures) should be in the 110° to 115° range and maybe a bit higher in far southern areas.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

If we are patient (not me), a strong trough of low pressure and attendant cold front should drop southward by early to mid-week and push our upper-level high pressure to the southeast of the Arklatex and likely into the Gulf of Mexico. If we are lucky, this front may make it through most of the ArkLaTex bringing relief to, at least, the northern two-thirds of the ArkLaTex. There is also some thought that the cold front will surge through the ArkLaTex and all the way into the Gulf. Either way, a surface high will follow the cold front with rising temperatures by late week. Therefore, this will likely be only a brief respite with the oppressive heat overtaking the ArkLaTex once again!

Current Futurecast Loop