A cold front along with preceding outflow boundaries led to a Severe T’storm Watch for most of the ArkLaTex. Clouds will prevail this morning as lingering impressive storms make their way SE and out of our area. One storm that came through Caddo and Bossier Parishes packed wind gusts of 80 mph and large hail. More power outages were noted and destructive damage was likely widespread.

Current Power Outages

However, as the morning becomes noon, our focus will be a day of dangerous heat. It appears that our heat will become a major player for the remainder of the work week. High pressure will be quite the dominant player in our days ahead as it becomes entrenched in the Arklatex. Morning low temperatures will be either side of 80° through at least Friday before subsiding into the weekend. High temperatures will most likely be from near 100° to 105° through Friday with Heat Advisories or Excessive Heat Warnings likely needed.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

By the weekend, our dominant upper-level high-pressure will began to lose its hold on our area. This is thanks to an upper-level low and attendant cold front that will move south through much of our area late Saturday into Sunday. The payoff will be at least scattered showers and thunderstorms. And, temperatures will likely be much cooler ranging from the low 90s in far northern areas to the upper 90s far south. It appears that even cooler temperatures could be found as we move into the next week. Rain chances during this period will likely be in the 40 to 50% range. Keep your fingers and toes crossed.