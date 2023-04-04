SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The relentless pattern of severe weather will return tonight as well as tomorrow. Cooler temperatures and scattered rainfall will continue on and off for the remainder of the week as a cold front slowly moves across the region.

Expected high temperatures Tuesday

Warm and windy today: The ingredients for severe storms will build throughout the day. We will have plenty of warm air and humidity for the storms to develop as highs will be in the mid to upper 80s today. A south wind gusting over 30 miles per hour will be cranking up the humidity and the wind shear throughout the day and into tonight.

There is a window for severe storms to develop between 3 and 6 p.m. in northern ArkLaTex, but it’s looking more and more likely that a strong cap above the surface will prevent any storms from developing until tonight.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

Severe weather threat continues after midnight, and continues through the day Wednesday: An area of low pressure will drive a cold front into the ArkLaTex tonight. As the cooler air arrives it will erode the cap above us and rapid development of severe storms may occur between midnight and 4 a.m. in the northern ArkLaTex.

Severe weather risk today and tonight (mainly between 12 a.m. – 7 a.m. Wednesday)

The northern ArkLaTex is in a level 3/4 ‘Enhanced/Moderate’ risk outlook. These will be the areas most favorable for severe thunderstorms, including strong tornadoes and golf ball-sized hail or larger. Damaging wind gusts capable of knocking down trees and power lines are expected throughout the night as well.

It is possible the storm will weaken as they move south into the I-20 corridor in the hours just prior to sunrise. This will limit the tornado threat along and south of I-20, but damaging wind gusts and hail may continue with the storms early Wednesday morning.

Severe weather risk after sunrise Wednesday

As warm air builds after sunrise it may re-ignite some thunderstorms throughout the day tomorrow. As a result we are in the level 2 ‘Slight Risk’ outlook across much of Louisiana where a storm or two will be capable of high wind and hail after sunrise Wednesday. That said, the most significant severe weather, if it occurs, would be during the overnight hours tonight.

Prepare today for storms tonight: There are a number of things you can do in advance of the storms today to ensure your safety tonight.

Severe weather safety

Ideally, have 2 or 3 ways to receive audible weather warnings. Enable wireless emergency alerts on your mobile phone which will alert you to any tornado warnings tonight. Purchase a NOAA weather radio from your local hardware or sporting goods store, and have a mobile weather app for good measure.

The front is expected to stall south of the ArkLaTex Thursday and Friday, but we will be close enough to the front to see areas of rain return for the remainder of the week. Rainfall accumulations will be 2 to 4 inches through the weekend south of I-20, where we could see a flash flood threat in the upcoming days.

The rainy and cooler weather that develops Thursday and Friday will end during the weekend. Look for a comfortable Easter Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.