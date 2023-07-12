SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Flash flooding is expected this morning in Arkansas and areas north of I-20 in Louisiana. The rest of the ArkLaTex will see a drying trend today as the heat will build as we head towards the weekend.

Flood Watch through the early afternoon

Flash flooding is ongoing this morning in Hempstead, Lafayette, Nevada, and Columbia counties in Arkansas. Radar estimates over 8 inches of rain has fallen in these areas and roadways will be impassable in these counties for much of the morning. A Flood Watch is in effect for most of southwest Arkansas and northwest Louisiana through the afternoon as these storms will move south into Webster, Claiborne, and perhaps Caddo/Bossier parishes in Louisiana. An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts is possible through the early afternoon.

The thunderstorms that have triggered the flooding are developing along a stalled front, so these same areas are dealing with repeated rounds of rain leading to the flash flooding. The storms have not been severe from a wind standpoint but will be capable of frequent lightning and a few strong wind gusts as the day goes on. Flash flooding will remain the primary concern through the early afternoon.

Current Futurecast Loop

The rest of the ArkLaTex will dry out and heat up today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s across much of Texas and Oklahoma where the rain has ended. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Upshur, Gregg, and Rusk counties in Texas where temperatures in the mid-90s and high humidity will push our heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures above 105 degrees.

Expected high temperatures Wednesday

Hot and dry Thursday through Saturday: The rain will have ended in all areas by tonight with high pressure building into the remainder of the ArkLaTex tomorrow ending any chance for rain. Highs will warm into the upper 90s Thursday through Saturday and we will likely see the heat advisory expanded to include the remainder of the ArkLaTex.

The area of high pressure may move out of the way briefly Sunday allowing a few showers and storms to develop cooling our temperatures a few degrees, but the rain will end next week returning our highs to the upper 90s early in the week.