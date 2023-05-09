SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Scattered thunderstorms will remain in the forecast each day thorugh the weekend. The threat of severe weather remains low, but storms will remain capable of frequent lightning, an occasional damaging wind gust, as well as heavy downpours.

Late-day storms are possible today: There will be areas of patchy fog at sunrise, otherwise expect a mix of clouds and some sunshine through the morning. The warm and humid conditions at the surface will stay unchanged with highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. The afternoon heat will be the trigger for another round of late-day storms. Rain will begin in deep east Texas and Louisiana by 2-4 p.m. and move north into the I-30 corridor thorugh the evening. A few showers or isolated storms may hold together overnight.

Current Futurecast Loop

Widespread rainfall tomorrow: If there is a day this week when the rain will begin early and be widespread enough to hold temperatures in the 70s it will be Wednesday. Scattered thunderstorms may develop in the late morning and early afternoon tomorrow which may hold highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The hit-and-miss thunderstorms are likely to continue each afternoon/evening through the weekend as we’ll carry a 30 to 50 percent chance of rain daily from Thursday through Sunday.

The heaviest rain Monday fell along the I-20 corridor with radar estimating some areas along I-20 from Marshall to Shreveport/Bossier received over 2 inches of rain. Some of these thunderstorms will continue to drop an inch of rain daily, with the hit-and-miss nature of the storms bringing average accumulations of 2 to 4 inches through the weekend. We could definitely see some areas receive higher totals depending on the location of the storms that develop each day, so localized flash flooding of roads and creeks will need to be monitored as we continue through the week.