The coldest air in over seven months is on the way Tuesday night with freezing temperatures possible over much of the ArkLaTex. The cold won’t stick around long with highs returning to the 80s by the end of the week. Rain could return early next week.

One of our earliest freezes ever! Much cooler and drier air will be invading the ArkLaTex in the next few days and could bring one of the record breaking cold and one of the earliest freezes on record. The cooling will begin Monday night as lows will dip into the 30s and low 40s which is about 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. Highs Tuesday will also be below normal as we will struggle to make it into the low to middle 60s.

Our coldest night of the week will likely be Tuesday night. The record low temperature in Shreveport for Wednesday’s date is 32 degrees. Right now I’m forecasting a low of 32. If we do manage to dip to the freezing mark, it would tie as the earliest date for our first freeze. In Texarkana, Wednesday’s record low is 31 degrees. I’d expect a low Wednesday morning in Texarkana at around 29 degrees. Temperatures Wednesday will stay rather cool with highs returning to the low to middle 60s.

Futurecast updated every hour

Sunshine to stick around: Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Monday and Futurecast shows that it will stick around. Expect a clear sky over our area Monday night. We will see a sunny sky Tuesday, a clear sky Tuesday night, and another day of sunshine Wednesday. The wind will shift back around to the south during the last half of the week. Moisture will slowly return, but we will likely not see any rain until the beginning of next week.

The cold doesn’t last long: With the return of a southerly wind, we will see a very quick warming trend as we head toward the weekend. Expect lows to return to the 40s by Friday, the 50s by Saturday, and the 60s by Sunday. Daytime highs will warm into the 70s by Thursday and the 80s by Friday. We will likely see the near or slightly above-normal temperatures hang around through the first half of next week.

No rain anytime soon: As I mentioned earlier, our next chance of rain will likely not return until the beginning of next week. Since this rain is expected near the end of the upcoming ten-day period, models are showing the usual split in the chances of rain and how much we could get. A blend of the models shows that amounts will be in the range of ½ to 1”. Heavier amounts cannot be ruled out as the wettest model shows that several inches of rain could be possible in spots.