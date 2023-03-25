It appears that we may be in for a fairly active weather pattern through the upcoming week. Your Saturday was outstanding with tons of sun and very pleasant temperatures. A southwesterly upper-level flow will continue for the time being. After Saturday afternoon high temperatures either side of 80°, overnight low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s north with lower 50s in the southern half of the area. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be in the 70s.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

However, moisture that brought Friday’s storms will begin to move from the south northward into our area. This may lead to rain and a few storms along and south of I-20. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk of severe storms Sunday either side of Toledo Bend into the extreme SE parishes in NW Louisiana. There is a Marginal Risk just barely north of the Slight Risk area. Actually, this is a difficult call but worth monitoring. Nonetheless, high pressure will dominate our forecast as another cold front sweeps the moist air away from our area. The dry weather will not last long as this front stalls and lifts back to the north as a warm front. Sounds familiar, right? Rain showers and a few rumbles after midnight Tuesday will lead to a cooler Wednesday and Thursday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Severe Risk Thursday

Severe Risk Today

I really do not want to say this, but there may be yet another weather set-up by next Thursday that could produce a severe weather event similar to the one we had last Thursday into Friday. According to the Storm Prediction Center, a cold front will extend from Kansas through Oklahoma and Texas similar to last Thursday and Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk of storms this coming Thursday for the aforementioned area. This will certainly be worth monitoring since our 7 Day Forecast has rain and storms for the ArkLaTex late Thursday into Friday.