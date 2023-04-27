Sunshine will return to the ArkLaTex Friday giving us a brief taste of what’s to come next week. Showers and a few thunderstorms will return Friday night and Saturday. Next week is looking pleasant with mainly dry and warmer weather.

Fantastic Friday! Sunshine will return to the ArkLaTex Friday and will bring some much warmer temperatures. Temperatures Thursday have struggled to make it into the 70s. Thanks to a decrease in clouds Thursday night it will be rather cool for this time of year with lows dipping into the 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures Friday will recover thanks to the sunshine with highs warming into the 70s and low 80s.

Stormy Friday night & Soggy Saturday: Futurecast shows that we will see the clouds briefly move out Thursday night. We will likely stay mostly sunny Friday. Another strong upper-level disturbance will move into the area Friday night and Saturday. Another cold front associated with this system will bring some showers and possibly a few thunderstorms Friday night. We will then be left with lots of clouds and a few periods of rain Saturday with temperatures that will likely stay in the 60s over most of the area. Fortunately for us, severe weather is not expected in our area, as the biggest risk of severe weather will stay to our west in Texas. The clouds will move out for good Saturday night and Sunday morning. This will begin an extended period of dry and warmer weather that will last through most of next week.

SPC Outlook: The Storm Prediction Center is now indicating that the storms that develop Friday afternoon near Dallas could still be at severe levels when they arrive over the western half of the area Friday night. All severe weather threats will be possible including a tornado or two over the NW quarter of the area.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

Rain potential: Rainfall totals from this system will likely be not as heavy as they were Wednesday. Futurecast indicates that most of the area will receive anywhere from ½ to 1” of rain. Some locations could see anywhere from 1 to 1.5”.

Long-range outlook: A drier weather pattern will begin Sunday and last until the end of next week. The threat of showers and thunderstorms will likely return next Friday. Sunday’s temperatures will be rather pleasant with highs in the 70s. We will likely warm into the low to middle 80s through most of next week. Overnight lows will be in the 50s to begin next week and end in the 60s later in the week as moisture increases from the Gulf of Mexico.