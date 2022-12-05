Warmer temperatures will return to the ArkLaTex in the coming days despite lots of clouds. Cooler air returns by the end of the week with an increased chance of rain for the weekend. Much cooler air returns next week.

High temperatures so far today

Near-record temperatures to return: Warmer air began its return to the ArkLaTex Monday as daytime temperatures have returned to the 70s over much of the area. That warming trend will continue for a few more days. Temperatures Tuesday will likely begin nearly 25 degrees above normal with lows in the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs Tuesday will likely warm into the mid to upper 70s. It will get even warmer Wednesday. Highs could climb to near 80 degrees in spots. Record highs are looking unlikely at this point but we will be in the neighborhood. The record high in Shreveport Wednesday is 83 degrees. While this degree of warmth is looking unlikely, 80 degrees will be a real possibility.

Lots of clouds but not much rain: Futurecast shows that our streak of mostly cloudy days will likely continue. Expect a cloudy sky over the area Monday night. We will likely stay mostly cloudy Tuesday as most of the area will again stay dry. The clouds will hang around on Wednesday with the mainly dry conditions continuing. A cold front Thursday will begin a cooling trend that will last into the weekend. This front will also bring our next best shot at some rain which is looking rather light at this time. You might be concerned about a chance for severe weather given the warm air that will be in place. As of right now, the risk of severe weather with the arrival of this front is looking very low.

Another dreary weekend and then some sun: Models are in good agreement that temperatures will be slightly above normal this weekend. The catch is that we will continue to see lots of clouds and models are also in good agreement that we will see a decent shot at some rain on both Saturday and Sunday. The soggy weather will likely also include Monday. This three-day period will also be the time that we see our heaviest rain. We will finally see some sunshine return by the middle of next week with even cooler temperatures. Highs will likely retreat to the mid to upper 50s. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s and low 40s.

Ten-day rainfall: We could see a rather large spread in the amount of rain that falls over the ArkLaTex. A blend of models shows that during the next ten days, rainfall totals will range from around ½” over the SW edge of the area to 1.5 to 2” over the NE edge of the ArkLaTex. Places like Shreveport over the middle of this range will likely see totals of around an inch.