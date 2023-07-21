As expected, it has been another hot day across the ArkLaTex.

A Heat Advisory/Excessive Heat Warning expired at 8:00 PM for our area. Our heat producer, an upper-level ridge of high pressure, is breaking down and retreating to the west. This has allowed an upper-level disturbance to move across the Ozark Mountains of NE Oklahoma and NW Arkansas. We will be watching for an upper-level trough of low pressure and attendant cold front to move southward into the Arklatex tonight into the weekend. It appears that this system may yield rain and rumbles along and north of I-30 this evening and overnight.

Current Futurecast Loop

By daybreak Saturday, this system becomes a stationary front and meanders, possibly southward, in our area. The most likely scenario will be a slow drift southward with rain and possible thunderstorms near and south of I-20. The Storm Prediction Center has the SE half of the ArkLaTex in a Marginal Risk (1/5) of severe storms with possible high winds and hail.

Severe Storm Risk Saturday

Severe Weather Today

Your 7 Day Forecast indicates that the weekend may see some needed wet weather and much cooler temperatures. Another possible scenario indicates the front may have moved south of our area with only scattered showers across the southern half of the ArkLaTex. Another nice change could be found next work week with lows in the mid-70s and highs in the mid-90s.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential