Today has been outstanding with lots of sunshine and a few innocent clouds. However, starting as soon as tomorrow, the sun will be on an extended vacation while rain takes over. I will try to make this forecast as simple as possible.

Surface high pressure that brought the sunny and mild conditions for your Friday will continue to move east of our area. The surface wind will gradually shift more to the southeast and eventually more southerly as we head into late Saturday. The wind will be rather gusty Saturday into early Sunday with 30 mph gusts possible. Needless to say that plentiful moisture will be streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico. At the same time, surface low-pressure will develop in eastern Colorado which will help increase the Gulf moisture flow. Even the low-level jet stream lends a hand with our warmth and a soggy atmosphere.

Current Futuretrack Loop

Current Wind Gusts

Showers will increase Saturday with morning lows either side of 40° and afternoon highs either side of 60°. Rain and a few storms will be likely Saturday night thanks to the Colorado disturbance and attendant cold front. The coldest air will be very slow to seep into our area. Therefore, morning lows for Sunday will be in the 50s to near 60°. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s. By Monday, temperatures begin to fall with lows near 50° and highs only in the 50s. For the rest of the work week, multiple disturbances will train across the ArkLaTex with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs only in the 40s.

Lows Tomorrow

Tomorrow Highs

And, if you were wondering if the rain continues through the weekend into next week, the answer is “Absolutely!” Couple that up with overnight temperatures in the low 30s north of the I-30 corridor, freezing rain may develop. At this point, that is very iffy but will be monitored very closely.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential