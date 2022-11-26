There is no doubt that your Saturday was wet and rather chilly. But, it could have been worse.

Current Futurecast Loop

The upper low that we talked about yesterday is headed northeast toward the Middle Red River Valley. Rain and showers wrapped counterclockwise around the low pressure. This large rain shield moved northeast across most of the area as we went through the day. A surface flow along with a warm front moved across our area during the day helping push the rain northeast of the ArkLaTex. Tonight will find clearing skies as dry air moves in.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Severe Risk Tomorrow

Turning to your Sunday, it should be filled with sunshine and spring-like temperatures in the 60s. This weather will be repeated for your Monday with a chilly morning but mild afternoon. But…there is always a “but”… our next weather maker will be taking shape and the Pacific Northwest. Things will go downhill by Tuesday as very warm temperatures arrive along with abundant moisture. It appears that we might be dealing with severe storms Tuesday, especially in the southeastern two-thirds of the Arklatex.

7 Day Forecast

This will be monitored closely. By early Wednesday, a cold front will have pushed the rain and storms east of our area. It appears there will be a sharp drop in temperatures with freezing morning lows found by Thursday. Unsettled weather will continue into the weekend and especially through the following week, the first full week of December.