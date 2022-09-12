Much drier air has invaded the ArkLaTex to begin the week. This will allow temperatures to dip to levels not seen since the end of May. The dry weather will continue this week and most of next week with a warming trend.

Nice taste of fall: Temperatures Monday afternoon have warmed into the middle 80s over most of the ArkLaTex after a mild start in the low to middle 60s. Dry air continues to filter into the area. That dry air will combine with light wind and a clear sky to allow temperatures Monday night to dip into the 50s and low 60s. The northern edge of the area could fall as low as the lower 50s. While dry air allows temperatures at night to cool more efficiently, it also allows daytime temperatures to heat up a bit more. Consequently, highs Tuesday will likely soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Futurecast updated every hour

Dry weather is here to stay: It’s no surprise that with an abundant supply of dry air that rain will be hard to come by. Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky over the ArkLaTex Monday night. Expect a mostly sunny sky Tuesday and a clear sky once again Tuesday night. Wednesday will also be another dry day under a mostly sunny sky. Eventually, the wind will shift around to the southeast and the humidity will gradually return. At the same time, upper-level high pressure will establish itself over the southeastern half of the country later this week. This will put a cap on any rain that may try to develop with the return of the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. It’s looking promising that the vast majority of the ArkLaTex will stay dry through this week and all of next week.

Summer heat to return: While the fall-like temperatures will be nice for the next few mornings, we shouldn’t get too used to it. We will see a very slow warming trend that will last into next week. By the middle of next week, highs will be above normal in the middle 90s. Overnight lows will also be above normal in the low to middle 70s. Summer is not quite done yet!