The sunny and pleasant weather that we have enjoyed over the past several days will continue. Thursday night will be the coolest night of the week with lows over most of the area dipping into the 40s. A warming trend begins Friday with no rain through next week.

High temperatures so far today

A chilly Thursday night: Thursday is turning out to be the coolest day of the week as temperatures have struggled to climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s over the ArkLaTex. Today’s pleasant temperatures will be followed by the coolest night of the season Thursday night. Expect overnight lows to dip into the 40s and lower 50s. If we drop into the 40s in Shreveport it will be the first time since the end of April. A warming trend will begin Friday but temperatures will remain below normal for this time of year. Daytime highs will likely be in the lower 80s. Look for lows this weekend to warm into the low to middle 50s. Daytime highs will return to the middle 80s by the end of the weekend.

The sunshine keeps coming: Futurecast shows that we will once again see a mostly clear sky Thursday night and lots of sunshine over the ArkLaTex Friday. We will likely stay clear Friday night and should see plenty of sunshine once again this weekend. The wind will stay out of the north to northeast through this weekend and pretty much all of next week. This will prevent any invasion of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Another disturbance will move across the middle of the country by the middle of next week, but with little moisture in place, rain is looking doubtful. In fact, it is quite possible that we will stay dry through all of next week and next weekend.

Futurecast updated every hour

Ian survives trip over Florida: Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm late Wednesday night and has emerged over the Atlantic. The storm will remain a strong tropical storm and very well could become a hurricane once again before it makes a second landfall Friday afternoon along the coast of South Carolina. Flooding will be the biggest concern over the next several days as Ian moves towards the mountains of the western Carolinas. You can see the latest forecast and possible impacts from Ian below.

Drought conditions returning: Much of the area has not received much rain in nearly three weeks. Consequently, drought conditions are starting to redevelop over much of the ArkLaTex. The latest drought monitor shows level one drought over most of the area and level 2 through 4 conditions over the northwest corner of the area. Burn bans that you can see here, are gradually being issued for parts of the area. The number of bans will likely only increase in the coming days as our dry weather pattern continues.