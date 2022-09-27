Tuesday morning saw some of the coolest air of the season for far over parts of the ArkLaTex. Even cooler temperatures can be expected later this week. A warming trend begins this weekend. Hurricane Ian heading to Florida in the next few days.

The coolest air of the season: Tuesday morning saw some of the coolest air of the season so far in much of the ArkLaTex. Most of the area saw overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Shreveport saw a low of 55 degrees. The cool conditions will stick around for the next several nights with the coolest morning coming Friday morning with lows in the 40s and low 50s. Lows Wednesday morning will begin in the low to middle 50s which is more than ten degrees below normal for this time of year. Highs Wednesday should be pretty close to normal with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low to middle 80s. It will be a little cooler Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The dry weather continues: Futurecast shows that we will once again see a mostly clear sky Tuesday night and lots of sunshine over the ArkLaTex Wednesday. The wind will stay out of the north to northeast pretty much all week. This will prevent any invasion of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. That means that we will not see any rain this week as the clear nights and sunny days stick around through this weekend and most of next week.

Futurecast updated every hour

Ian heading to Florida with a stall possible: Ian continues to strengthen as it has crossed the western edge of Cuba and has entered the Gulf of Mexico. We will likely see the strengthening trend continue with Ian becoming a dangerous category 4 hurricane with winds of up to 140 mph. It appears that the storm could slow down dramatically as it approaches the west coast of Florida. As it pulls slightly cooler water closer to the surface, this stall could bring a slight weakening before a landfall Wednesday night near Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL. Ian is expected to be a strong category 3 storm at landfall with winds of at least 120 mph. The storm will weaken as it moves north through Florida. Its presence over the SE US is one reason we will cool down a little more here in the ArkLaTex late this week.

Could 90s return? As I mentioned in yesterday’s article, the average date for the last 90-degree day in Shreveport is October 2nd. It still appears that we could see a few days next week where highs could climb into the lower 90s. A warming trend will begin the weekend. By Monday, lows will warm into the upper 50s and should return to the 60s through most of next week. Daytime highs will warm to the upper 80s to lower 90s by the first of next week. These slightly above-normal temperatures will likely stick around through all of next week. With the north to northeasterly wind continuing next week. The rather dry air will stick around which means that all of the ArkLaTex will likely stay dry through all of next week.