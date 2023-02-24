SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS_) – The late Winter and early Spring temperature roller-coaster is in full effect as we have much cooler weather arriving today, staying cool Saturday, with very warm and humid air returning Sunday.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Rain showers return today: A cold front has stalled over us and temperatures will range from the 40s in the northern ArkLaTex to the 50s in most other locales between sunrise and 10 a.m. A jacket hasn’t been needed this week, but you will probably want to grab it if you’re spending more than a few minutes outside.

Rain showers will be ongoing for much of the morning near and north of I-30 through Oklahoma and Arkansas. The highest chance for rain will remain in the northern ArkLaTex through sunset, but a few showers will impact I-20 as well. Rainfall accumulations will be up to a quarter inch north of I-30, and less than that in all other areas. Flooding is not expected.

Temperatures will be chilly. Cold air will keep our highs in the 40s near the Ouachita mountains. It will be cooler and mild near and south of I-20 where highs will be in the low to mid-60s. You will feel a breeze out of the north at 10 to 15 miles per hour, with winds relaxing and turning to the northeast at less than 10 miles per hour this afternoon.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Comfortable Saturday with warmer weather returning Sunday: There will be a huge spread in temperatures Saturday with a slight chance of rain remaining across the northern ArkLaTex. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s in the northern ArkLaTex, but we may see highs near 80 degrees across Toledo Bend as a warm front will begin to move across the region. Skies will be otherwise mostly cloudy to overcast throughout the day. The warm front will move through the rest of the region Sunday bringing the return of warm and humid air, with highs in the low 80s Sunday.

Saturday forecast high temperatures

Thunderstorms and rain Sunday night into early Monday morning: The weekend will be dry in most areas, but by Sunday night a strong line of thunderstorms will approach the ArkLaTex. We may begin to see rain and isolated storms prior to midnight north of I-30 where a strong storm capable of high wind can’t be ruled out. The storms will fall apart quickly after reaching the ArkLaTex, and rain and non-severe storms will continue between midnight and sunrise Monday morning.

Severe weather risk Sunday night into early Monday morning (damaging wind gusts)

Following the early-day storms we will be dry, warm, and very humid for much of the week. A stronger cold front is on the way late in the week and will bring a higher chance of rain and thunderstorms Thursday into early Friday. This late-week system may need to be watched for potential strong to severe storms.