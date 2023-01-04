SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning, the weather will not bring us any surprises today but it will get back to feeling more like January. We will enjoy dry and comfortable weather conditions through Friday, with scattered rain showers and a few storms returning over the weekend.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

High keeps us dry today: High pressure is building into the ArkLaTex this morning, pulling some cooler air into the region. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s under mostly sunny skies. It will remain mostly sunny throughout the day with a light north breeze, and highs in the 60s. A few areas north of I-30 may be held in the upper 50s, but with the sun shining down it will feel pleasant.

Current Futurecast Loop

Dry through Friday with rain returning Saturday: High pressure will keep us sunny and cool Thursday, and we will be dry Friday with increasing clouds and slightly warmer temperatures.

Our next cold front will arrive Saturday. We will be dry early in the day, but scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will increase during the afternoon and evening. This may make outdoor plans difficult, with the rain continuing into Saturday night and Sunday morning. The threat of severe weather is low, but a thunderstorm or two with high wind and a heavy downpour will be possible.

The next cold front arrives Saturday

Sunday’s weather is not set in stone at this point. The system that moves through Saturday looks as if it may linger into Sunday keeping light rain going during the morning. Drier air should eventually turn off the rain leaving us dry for most of the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday, with cooler temperatures in the 50s for much of the ArkLaTex Sunday.