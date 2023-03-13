SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cool weather fans, rejoice! We have several chilly days in the forecast this week, culminating with a late-week cold front that will bring a chance of heavy rain and a few strong storms.

Expected high temperatures Monday

Partly cloudy and cool Monday: Temperatures will be in the low 40s this morning so grab a jacket on your way out. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, about 10 degrees below average for the date. There will be a light breeze out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. It will be even colder tonight, as lows will be in the 30s and low 40s. Everyone should stay a few degrees above freezing, but if you are concerned about some of the plants sprouting in your garden, you may want to cover them up.

Monday night forecast low temperatures

A chance of rain showers tomorrow: A disturbance in west Texas will churn a few clouds towards us today bringing partly cloudy skies. The chance of rain is low today, but that will change tomorrow. The disturbance will move through after sunrise Tuesday bringing a chance of scattered light rain showers during the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the 50s in most areas tomorrow.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Warmer Wednesday, strong cold front arrives late Thursday: Wednesday will be the most pleasant day of the week with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures returning to around 70 degrees.

A very strong cold front will take aim at the ArkLaTex Thursday night into Friday. As of now, the severe weather threat is to be determined, but the Storm Prediction has increasing confidence in a few strong to severe storms late Thursday into early Friday morning. They have placed the ArkLaTex in a ‘Slighr Risk’ outlook. Wind and hail would be the primary severe weather threats.

Severe weather risk Thursday afternoon into Thursday night

Rainfall accumulations could approach or exceed 2 inches in some areas, making for a soggy start to St. Patrick’s Day on Friday. If you have outdoor plans for the holiday, Friday evening will likely be cloudy, breezy, and cold. Highs will fall back into the 50s Friday through the weekend. We could see a brief freeze Friday night into Saturday morning.