SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cooler weather will continue Tuesday with a slight chance of a few spotty rain showers. Warm air returns tomorrow, with widespread and possibly severe thunderstorms arriving late Thursday as a strong cold front moves into the region. No luck of the Irish here, as it will be a breezy and cold St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Weather headlines for the remainder of the week

Cool with spotty rain showers today: Temperatures will be cold, in the 40s at sunrise under partly cloudy skies. We’ve had a few light rain showers this morning trekking across Oklahoma and Arkansas. A large portion of the day will be dry, but clouds will increase this afternoon as a disturbance passes through at the upper levels. This disturbance may spark a few late afternoon showers that will be very light. The highest chance for rain looks to be near I-30 late in the day, but a few showers may drift across deep east Texas as well.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

Brief freeze in the northern ArkLaTex tonight? Skies will clear overnight, and with the cold air lingering, lows will be in the 30s and low 40s. There are a few areas in McCurtain, Sevier, Howard, and Hempstead counties that could drop to 32 degrees tonight and experience a brief freeze. You may want to cover up those emerging plants and flowers.

Forecast low temperatures Tuesday night

Warmer and wonderful Wednesday, severe thunderstorms Thursday: The changes keep coming tomorrow, but we’ll enjoy what Wednesday has to offer. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and a south breeze will push our high temperatures to around 70 degrees in the afternoon bringing what will likely be our best weather of the week.

A strong cold front remains on schedule to arrive in the ArkLaTex Thursday afternoon into Thursday night triggering scattered to widespread thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a ‘Slight Risk’ of severe thunderstorms, a level 2 threat on a 1 to 5 scale. Hail and high wind will be the primary severe weather threats, but there will be a window for a few tornadoes during the afternoon and evening. The threat will wind down late Thursday night into Friday morning with lingering rain Friday morning.

Severe weather risk Thursday through Thursday night

In addition to the severe weather threat, we may see a localized flood threat for some areas as 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected, with some areas near I-30 perhaps receiving 3 inches of rain. Road flooding could arise Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

It will be breezy, misty, and cold Friday with highs dropping into the 40s and 50s. Some sun will return over the weekend with highs remaining chilly, in the 50s through the weekend and into early next week.